Vivos Holdings Announces Integration Of U.S. Subsidiaries Under The Nice-Pak Products Brand

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Vivos Holdings, a portfolio company of Emprise Group, announced that it will integrate certain U.S.-based subsidiaries - Consumer Product Partners, Surefil, and the U.S. operations of Nice-Pak Products - into a single, unified business effective January 1, 2026. The new entity will operate under the Nice-Pak Products name and will be headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

This strategic move follows the recent combination of Vivos Holdings and Nice-Pak Products and reflects a shared commitment to delivering high-quality, innovative products that support healthful living. By bringing together the strengths of these three organizations, the new Nice-Pak Products will offer a more streamlined, customer-centric experience for private brand and contract manufacturing partners across the health, hygiene, and personal care sectors.

“This integration marks an exciting step forward in our journey to build a best-in-class platform for providing private brand and contract manufacturing solutions to our North America customers,” said Richard Koulouris, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emprise Group.“By aligning our capabilities and resources under the trusted Nice-Pak name, we're creating a more agile, focused business that's better positioned to serve our customers and drive innovation.”

The new Nice-Pak Products will continue to invest in product development, operational excellence, and employee development, while maintaining its focus on delivering safe, effective, and sustainable solutions that help consumers live healthier, cleaner lives.

Additional details about the integration and transition will be shared with partners and stakeholders in the coming weeks.

About Emprise Group, Inc.

Based in St. Louis, MO, Emprise Group, Inc. is a 100% employee-owned ESOP holding company that focuses on owning and investing in a diverse group of middle-market consumer product manufacturing businesses. Emprise Group enables its operating companies to leverage their competencies and industry knowledge to accelerate growth and create value for its employee-owners. For more information about Emprise Group, visit .

About Vivos Holdings, LLC

Vivos Holdings, LLC is one of the world's largest solutions partners supporting brand owners and retailers with healthful living products. Its businesses include Consumer Product Partners, one of the largest manufacturers of private brand liquid-fill household and personal care products in North America; Nice-Pak Products, a leading producer of wet wipes for North America consumer markets; Surefil, a premium contract manufacturer dedicated to filing personal care and OTC liquids, lotions, creams and gels; Nice-Pak International Limited, a leading UK-based wet wipe business serving customers in Europe; UpLift Brands, a branded health, beauty, and personal care company; and INSPR Labs, a provider of analytical and laboratory services. For more information about Vivos Holdings, visit .

Contacts:

Greg Billhartz

...

(314) 733-2105

Alice Clark

...

(314) 733-2144