Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Purebread Brands Inc. - Confirmation Of No Material Change


2025-11-05 03:15:43
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - At the request of CIRO, Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. operates a chain of fast-casual café and bakery locations in British Columbia. The Company's principal business activities include the operations of Purebread Bakery Inc. ("Purebread Bakery"), which currently operates eight bakery and café locations across British Columbia, as well as the operation and rental of commercial commissary kitchens to food-based businesses in Canada.

For more information and updated investor presentation, please visit

MENAFN05112025004218003983ID1110301376



Newsfile Corp

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search