Purebread Brands Inc. - Confirmation Of No Material Change
About Purebread Brands Inc.:
Purebread Brands Inc. operates a chain of fast-casual café and bakery locations in British Columbia. The Company's principal business activities include the operations of Purebread Bakery Inc. ("Purebread Bakery"), which currently operates eight bakery and café locations across British Columbia, as well as the operation and rental of commercial commissary kitchens to food-based businesses in Canada.
For more information and updated investor presentation, please visit
