Purebread Brands Inc. - Confirmation Of No Material Change

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2025) - At the request of CIRO, Purebread Brands Inc. (TSXV: BRED) ("Purebread" or the "Company") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

About Purebread Brands Inc.:

Purebread Brands Inc. operates a chain of fast-casual café and bakery locations in British Columbia. The Company's principal business activities include the operations of Purebread Bakery Inc. ("Purebread Bakery"), which currently operates eight bakery and café locations across British Columbia, as well as the operation and rental of commercial commissary kitchens to food-based businesses in Canada.

