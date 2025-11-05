Qarabag Draws With Chelsea - UEFA Champions League

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Azerbaijan's Qarabag football club played its next match in the main stage of the UEFA Champions League, Trend reports.

In a match of the fourth round at the Tofik Bahramov Republican Stadium, the Azerbaijani champions hosted Chelsea in Baku. The winner of the match was not decided at 2:2.

Following this result, Qarabag, with 7 points, rose to 12th place. Chelsea, with the same number of points, are in 10th place.

Karabakh will play its 5th match in the championship on November 26 in Italy against Napoli.

23:14​ (GMT+4) The fourth goal was scored in the match between Qarabag and Chelsea, taking place in Baku as part of the 4th round of the main stage of the UEFA Champions League, Trend reports.

Chelsea's player Alejandro Garnacho scored in the 53rd minute of the match – 2:2.

The match is being officiated by a team of referees from Austria.

22:36 (GMT+4) The first half of the UEFA Champions League group stage match between Qarabag and Chelsea, held in Baku, has ended with the home side leading 2–1, Trend reports.

Leandro Andrade and Marko Janković both converted penalties to give Qarabag the advantage, while Estevão scored Chelsea's only goal of the half.

The match is being officiated by a team of referees from Austria.