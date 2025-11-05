Digital Government Forum 2025 Kicks Off

MENAFN - AETOSWire) The fourth edition of the Digital Government Forum, organized by the Digital Government Authority, themed “Our Future is Now,” kicked off today, attended by their Highnesses and Excellencies the Ministers. It brings together 400 government entities and over 2,000 participants, including decision-makers, local and international experts, and over 100 companies and entrepreneurs in technology and digital transformation.

In his opening remarks, H.E. Eng. Ahmed Alsuwaiyan, Digital Government Authority's Governor states that the Forum

comes as part of Saudi Arabia's leading journey in government digital transformation and global advancement in its indicators, stressing that investment in innovation and AI are part of future policies and services.

The Forum features a keynote by H.E. Dr. Essam Alwagait, the National Information Center at the Saudi Data and AI Authority's Director, highlighting the story of the national super application“Tawakkalna” and its role in strengthening Saudi Arabia's digital leadership.

The Forum additionally witnesses Faisal Al-Khamisi, Chairman of the Board of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, launching“Beem,” the national integrated platform for instant messaging and collaborative work, fully developed locally, with all its data hosted within Saudi Arabia, enhancing efficiency and productivity in workplaces,

The Forum also announces Digital Content Efficiency Index results for 2025, which recorded a score of (76.24%), achieving the“Competent” level, including 250 government websites. Here are their names in order of their positions:

Human Resources Development Fund (92.43%), Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (92.41%), King Khalid University (92.37%), Al-Qassim University (92.31%), Saudi Water Authority (92.02%), Visit Saudi (90.82%), Saudi Energy Efficiency Center (90.71%), Ministry of Industry and Minerals Resources (90.02%), Technical and Vocational Training Corporation (89.52%), and Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence(89.39%).

‍Moreover, government entities winning the Digital Government Award 2025, and the finalists of the Innovation Challenge Accelerator 2025 were honored for their achievements and role in supporting the national digital transformation.

The first day's activities included interactive workshops and sessions about innovation in the government sector and the utilization of AI to enhance services and UX. The Forum continues its activities tomorrow, along with the“Digital Saudi” exhibition, where over 40 entities showcasing their progress in digital transformation.

Permalink