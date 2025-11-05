EUR/USD Analysis 05/11: Technical Indicators (Chart)
- Overall Trend:: Bearish Support Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1460 – 1.1400 – 1.1360 Resistance Levels for EUR/USD Today: 1.1550 – 1.1630 – 1.1700
- Buy EUR/USD from the support level of 1.1430 with a target of 1.1600 and a stop-loss at 1.1370. Sell EUR/USD from the resistance level of 1.1660 with a target of 1.1400 and a stop-loss at 1.1740.
Tight money markets typically keep the dollar supported, and we will be watching to see if this difficulty in obtaining dollar funding spreads internationally. This would be very negative for the EUR/USD pair if it were to occur, but there are no indications of this yet.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewTrading Advice:The EUR/USD downtrend will continue for some time, and a true upward reversal will not occur without a return of investor confidence and the end of the US government shutdown.Financial markets remain less confident that the Federal Reserve will cut US interest rates again at the December meeting, with traders estimating the probability of an additional cut at slightly less than 70%. The US government shutdown will also become increasingly significant for markets as its economic impact continues to worsen. The Federal Reserve will be concerned about the negative impact on the US economy but will also be aware of the high degree of uncertainty.According to experts, the longer the US government shutdown lasts, the greater the negative impact on the US economy in the short term. However, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell indicated that the Fed would be more inclined to keep interest rates unchanged in December if the lack of clarity regarding the performance of the US economy persists. Overall, significant underlying concerns remain surrounding potential changes at the Federal Reserve, particularly with a new chairman taking office next year.Over the weekend, Treasury Secretary Bisset criticized the US Central Bank, stating that its track record in predicting inflation was very poor. He added, "We will find a leader who will implement radical reforms across the entire institution in terms of procedures and internal operations."Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast? We've shortlisted the top forex brokers in the industry for you.
