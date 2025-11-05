Perú Mucho Gusto Lima 2025: Showcasing Peru's Culinary Power Across 25 Regions

Lima, Peru - November 3, 2025. The Costa Verde seafront transformed into a vibrant culinary city as Perú Mucho Gusto Lima 2025, the country's leading gastronomy festival, brought together 187 exhibitors from all 25 regions of Peru. Organized by PROMPERÚ and MINCETUR, the event drew more than 180,000 visitors over four days, including 18,000 international attendees, generating an estimated economic impact of over US$3 million.

Celebrating its 29th edition, the festival showcased the full spectrum of Peru's culinary diversity - from Amazonian juanes and northern seco de chavelo to Andean rocoto relleno and Lima's classic desserts - alongside regional breads, craft beers, specialty coffee, and pisco-based cocktails.

This year's edition placed a strong focus on sustainability, inclusion, and innovation: eco-friendly materials, recycling stations, carbon-footprint tracking, and full accessibility features, including Braille signage and sign-language interpretation.

Beyond food, Perú Mucho Gusto Lima 2025 honored the producers, farmers, and chefs who sustain the country's food heritage. Live cooking demos, workshops, and cultural performances connected visitors to the people and traditions that make Peruvian gastronomy a global benchmark.

The event, supported by LATAM Airlines, Gran Chalán, and the Municipality of Magdalena del Mar, reaffirmed Peru's position as a world-class culinary destination and a model for sustainable, inclusive tourism in Latin America.

