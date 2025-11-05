EMGS Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA's (“EMGS” or the“Company”) financial report for the third quarter of 2025 is attached. No separate market presentation will be published this quarter.

Summary:

* The Company recorded revenues of USD 0.1 million, down from USD 1.1 million in the third quarter of 2024.

* Adjusted EBITDA (including capitalised multi-client expenses and vessel and office lease expenses) of negative USD 6.3 million, down from negative USD 5.9 million in the third quarter of 2024.

* Free cash increased with USD 0.2 million during the quarter, to USD 3.7 million.

* Subsequent to the end of the quarter the OSCV Siem Day transaction was terminated, without counterparty liabilities or payments for either party.

* The Atlantic Guardian was demobilized and prepared for redelivery, and subsequently redelivered to its owner after quarter end

As of the reporting date, EMGS does not have a vessel under charter or in operation. Consequently, the Company currently lacks the ability to generate new acquisition revenues. EMGS does not have any acquisition backlog as of the reporting date, and EMGS has low visibility with regard to potential new contracts.

The Company is therefore likely to be dependent on securing additional financing to continue as a going concern beyond the near term. No guarantees can be made as to the Company's ability to secure such new financing, and any future financing may be highly dilutive to existing shareholders and could result in significant or total loss of equity value.



Contact

Anders Eimstad, Chief Financial Officer, +47 94 82 58 36

About EMGS

EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

EMGS Q3 2025 Report