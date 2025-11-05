The Business Case For Sustainability Reporting: Nasdaq Metrio TEI Webinar Featuring Forrester

Sustainability leaders are under pressure to deliver accurate, auditable sustainability disclosures while navigating evolving regulations and stakeholder expectations. But what if compliance management could be more than just a checkbox? What if it could drive measurable business value?

Join Nasdaq and a guest speaker from Forrester for an exclusive webinar to learn how organizations are transforming their sustainability reporting workflows to unlock ROI, reduce costs, and strengthen stakeholder trust-all while staying audit-ready and future-proof.

Why attend:

In this session, you'll gain insights from Nasdaq Metrio's Total Economic ImpactTM study conducted by Forrester Consulting, based on interviews with real customers who turned sustainability compliance into strategic advantage. Discover how our customers achieved:



5,400 hours saved over three years through automation and streamlined data collection

$497K in quantified benefits, including reduced reporting and audit costs

Payback in just 7 months after implementation*

Improved data quality, stakeholder communication, and audit readiness Reduced reliance on external consultants and manual spreadsheets

Whichever sustainability regulation you're preparing for, this webinar will show you how Nasdaq Metrio helps teams deliver more-with less.

Special Feature: Forrester TEI Study

Hear directly from our guest from Forrester as they walk through the methodology and findings of the TEI study commissioned by Nasdaq. You'll gain a clear framework for evaluating the financial and operational impact of adopting Nasdaq's sustainability solutions.



* A FORRESTER CONSULTING TOTAL ECONOMIC IMPACT STUDY COMMISSIONED BY NASDAQ, APRIL 2025. Results are over three years for a composite organization based on interviewed customers.

Speakers

Jeremy Taub

Head, Sustainability Standards Expert Group, Nasdaq

Jeremy Taub leads a team of sustainability experts at Nasdaq, helping organizations navigate complex sustainability and regulatory reporting through strategic, data-driven solutions that align impact with business growth. With deep expertise in emerging megatrends and product innovation, Jeremy positions sustainability as a core driver of organizational transformation and capital generation. Prior to Nasdaq, he spent over 15 years advising global companies, startups, and nonprofits on strategy, reporting, and leadership, and holds an MBA and MS in Environmental Science from the University of Michigan, along with a BA from the University of Chicago.

Magali David

Director of Metrio Sales, Nasdaq

Magali David oversees sales of Nasdaq Metrio, a sustainability reporting platform specifically designed to support companies at every stage of their journey-from carbon accounting to ESG performance disclosure, all the way to CSRD/Omnibus reporting.

With over 20 years of experience in SaaS sales and implementation, and holding a certificate in sustainability from HEC Montréal, Magali has guided dozens of companies through the deployment of Nasdaq Metrio. Her approach combines strategic vision with hands-on support, ensuring clients implement tailored and high-performing solutions.

Sarah Lervold

Consultant, Forrester

Sarah Lervold is a Consultant with Forrester's Total Economic Impact practice. In this role, Sarah helps clients evaluate and articulate the business value of various technology solutions, based on the costs, benefits, flexibility, and risk associated with specific investments.