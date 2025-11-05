PSEG: More Than A Decade After Superstorm Sandy, Our Infrastructure Investments Are Delivering Real Results

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on PSEG ENERGIZE!

When Superstorm Sandy struck in 2012, more than 90% of our customers were left in the dark. Since then, we've been focused on bolstering an energy system that's stronger, smarter and more resilient than ever before.

Over the last decade, we've invested $30 billion in the gas and electric infrastructure, with nearly 75% dedicated to boosting reliability and resiliency. The work included dozens of initiatives to upgrade, fortify and harden our transmission facilities and distribution systems throughout the state, along with modernizing technology systems. Those investments are already paying off in ways that matter to you.

Building a system that performs better – rain or shine

From reinforcing substations and raising equipment in flood-prone areas to deploying cutting-edge technology, we've completed hundreds of projects across our service area. These improvements are helping our system to perform well not just on“blue-sky” days, but when customers need us most, during storms and extreme weather.

Take our initiative that focuses on the“Last Mile”, or the final stretch of power delivery to your homes and businesses, for example, which intensified during the pandemic as school- and work-from-home lifestyles became more of norm and expectation. Circuits upgraded under the Infrastructure Advancement Program (IAP), have reduced outages by 22% and affected 23% fewer customers on average.

It also means that when the power does go out – usually because of the weather – it comes back faster. Our customers are typically restored in less time than the national average.

In fact, our 2.4 million electric customers have experienced some of our best recorded reliability in 2023 and 2024, according to the System Average Interruption Frequency Index (SAIFI) and the System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) thanks to these investments.

Not only have we worked hard to make our electric transmission system stronger, but upgrades to our natural gas network have made it more efficient and significantly less prone to leaks for our 1.9 million gas customers.

Our investments have not only strengthened the energy system, but they have also created jobs and boosted the economy. For instance, across Energy Strong, IAP and Gas System Modernization Program, we've added more than 9,000 jobs to New Jersey.

Raising the bar for resiliency – Energy Strong I and II

Infrastructure investments made under the Energy Strong program hardened and modernized the electric and gas networks to meet 21st century challenges of extreme weather. Key improvements include:



42 substations raised above Superstorm Sandy flood levels – dramatically reducing risk during major weather events.

1,500+ smart switching devices installed, enabled with wireless communication to speed up response times and reroute power automatically, cutting the average customer interruption rate by 21%. Advanced Distribution Management System (ADMS) upgrades that allow for faster detection, diagnosis and restoration during outages, thanks to real-time data across new high-speed communication systems.

Reliability at the street level: The Infrastructure Advancement Program (IAP)

Through the“Last Mile” upgrades, which increased the reliability of the state's electric network down to the street and neighborhood level, we're delivering better performance to our customers. Results so far include:



Updated circuits in more than 130 municipalities across the state. Achieved 22% fewer outage incidents and 23% fewer customers impacted on average where upgrades have been completed.

Cleaner, safer natural gas systems

Through our Gas System Modernization Program (GSMP), we've replaced more than 1,600 miles of aging cast-iron or unprotected steel gas infrastructure prone to leaks.

The results have been dramatic:



45% average decrease in gas leaks systemwide.

Some towns saw even more dramatic results, with gas leaks falling by 90% in one municipality and 68% in another. Since 2011, our reported methane emissions are down 44%.

Powering New Jersey – now and into the future

Every day, we deliver energy to millions of customers across New Jersey, maintaining :



22,600 miles of electric distribution lines 18,200 miles of natural gas mains

We plan decades in advance to help ensure resilience and meet the needs of tomorrow. And we're continuing to invest and modernize, using our ingenuity and focus on operational excellence to keep utility bills as low as possible. No matter what the future brings, you can count on us to meet your ever evolving energy needs and provide safe, reliable service.