Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Sri Lanka Cement Industry Report 2025: Portland, Blended, Specialty, And Green Cement Market Size & Forecast By Value And Volume Across 80+ Market Segments 2020-2029


2025-11-05 11:31:54
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities in Sri Lanka's cement industry include robust growth prospects across residential, commercial, and infrastructure sectors; a focus on emerging cement types like green cement; and opportunities for strategic partnerships through varied distribution channels.

Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sri Lanka Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 80+ Market Segments by Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q2 2025 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The cement market in Sri Lanka is expected to grow by 5.7% annually to reach US$368.9 million in 2025. The cement market in the country recorded strong growth during 2020-2024, achieving a CAGR of 7.1%. Growth momentum is expected to remain positive, with the market projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2025-2029. By the end of 2029, the cement market is projected to expand from its 2024 value of US$349.0 million to approximately US$453.7 million.
This report provides a data-rich, forward-looking analysis of cement industry, covering market size, pricing trends, production, consumption, and segment-level performance from 2020 to 2029. It examines cement demand across key residential, non-residential, and infrastructure sectors alongside granular segmentation by cement type, distribution channel, end-user profile, and city tier.
The research methodology is based on industry best practices. Its unbiased analysis leverages a proprietary analytics platform to offer a detailed view of emerging business and investment market opportunities.

Reasons to Buy

  • Access Comprehensive, Segment-Level Market Data: Leverage granular datasets covering cement demand, production, trade flows, and pricing, segmented by product type, end-use sector, and distribution channel.
  • Track Growth Across Residential, Commercial, and Infrastructure Segments: Understand how cement consumption varies by construction type and quantify demand shifts driven by policy, urbanization, and investment trends.
  • Benchmark Market Performance and Forecasts: Utilize historical data and forward-looking projections to compare performance across countries, regions, and cement categories.
  • Identify Market-Specific Risks and Opportunities: Analyze localized demand drivers, cost structures, and trade dependencies to inform investment, sourcing, and pricing strategies.
  • Support Strategic Planning with Structured, Reliable Insights: Use standardized data frameworks and comparable KPIs to support executive-level decision-making across commercial, operational, and financial functions.

Scope
Sri Lanka Cement Industry Overview

  • Cement Production KPIs: Volume and Value
  • Cement Consumption KPIs: Volume and Value
  • Average Cement Price Trends: Tracked at overall and cement-type level

Sri Lanka Cement Market by Type of Cement

  • Portland Cement
  • Blended Cement
  • Specialty Cement
  • Green Cement

Blended Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

  • Type IS(X) - Portland-Slag Cement
  • Type IP(X) - Portland-Pozzolan Cement
  • IL(X) - Portland-Limestone Cement
  • Type IT - Ternary Blended Cement

Specialty Cement Cement Market by Subtypes of Cement

  • Rapid Hardening Cement
  • High Alumina Cement
  • White Cement
  • Sulfate-Resistant Cement
  • Other Niche Specialty Cements

Sri Lanka Cement Market by Key Sector

Residential Construction

  • Multi-Family Housing
  • Single-Family Housing

Non-Residential Construction

Commercial Buildings:

  • Office Buildings
  • Retail Spaces
  • Hospitality Facilities
  • Restaurants
  • Sports Complexes
  • Other Commercial Properties

Industrial Buildings:

  • Manufacturing Units
  • Chemical & Pharmaceutical Facilities
  • Metal and Material Processing Plants

Institutional Buildings:

  • Healthcare Facilities
  • Educational Institutions
  • Other Institutional Structures

Infrastructure & Other Construction

Sri Lanka Cement Market by Distribution Channel

  • Direct Distribution (B2B Sales)
  • Indirect Distribution (Retailers, Dealers)

Sri Lanka Cement Market by End-User

  • Ready-Mix Concrete Producers
  • Concrete Product Manufacturers
  • Individual Consumers (Self-use)
  • Other Industrial/Commercial Users

Sri Lanka Cement Market by Location Tier

  • Tier-I Cities
  • Tier-II Cities
  • Tier-III Cities

Sri Lanka Cement Trade Dynamics

  • Key Export Destinations
  • Key Import Sources

Competitive Landscape: Sri Lanka Cement Market

  • Market Share Analysis of Key Players

