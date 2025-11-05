MP: PSC Delegation Meets Governor Patel At Raj Bhavan

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 5 (IANS) A delegation of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) led by its chairman Rajeshlal Mehra on Wednesday met the Governor Mangubhai Patel at Raj Bhavan.

During the meeting, the delegation presented the 68th annual report of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) to Governor Patel and also apprised him of the other developments.

Chairman Rajeshlal Mehra informed the Governor that the Commission has issued a total of 71 recruitment advertisements for 5,581 posts across various departments of the state government during the year 2024-25.

The Commission also conducted the State Service and State Forest Service Examinations for the years 2023, 2024, and 2025, both preliminary and main stages.

Additionally, the Commission organised two-tier examinations and the State Eligibility Test (SET). The Commission also shared that a total of 6,260 candidates were invited for interviews for different departmental posts 2024-25.

The Commission has also forwarded recommendations to the state government for 1,479 selected candidates. Mehra further informed that the Commission has undertaken several innovations aimed at improving quality and enhancing transparency.

"To provide candidates with useful information about the Commission's activities, an e-newsletter titled 'Samvadiya' has been launched," according to a press note from the Governor's office.

A 'Subject Expert Portal' has also been developed to invite experts for confidential work related to recruitment examinations, it added.

Similarly, the evaluation of answer scripts of the state service main examinations is now being conducted through on-screen marking after scanning the answer sheets, ensuring greater efficiency and accuracy.