Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Why Did Perrigo Stock Tumble 9% Pre-Market Today?

Why Did Perrigo Stock Tumble 9% Pre-Market Today?


2025-11-05 08:15:02
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)
  • The review will evaluate multiple strategic options, and no specific timeline has been set for completing the process.
  • The review is part of an ongoing effort to optimize operations and drive shareholder value. 

Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) has announced plans to undertake a strategic review of its infant formula segment as part of an ongoing effort to optimize operations and drive shareholder value. 

The review will evaluate multiple strategic options, and no specific timeline has been set for completing the process.

Part Of Perrigo's 'Three-S' Strategy

The company stated that the initiative aligns with its 'Three-S' framework, 'Stabilize, Streamline, Strengthen,' which aims to improve capital discipline and boost returns on investment. 

As part of the review, Perrigo will reassess its previously announced $240 million investment in the infant formula business while exploring ways to accelerate cash flow. 

Following the announcement, Perrigo's stock traded over 9% lower in Wednesday's premarket. 

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.

MENAFN05112025007385015968ID1110299088



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search