Passage Bio To Present At Guggenheim Securities 2Nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference


2025-11-05 07:18:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Will Chou, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will participate in a fireside chat during the Guggenheim Securities 2nd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference on Wednesday, November 12, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. ET in Boston, MA.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investors & News section of Passage Bio's website at passagebio. A replay of the event will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions. Passage Bio's lead product candidate, PBFT02, seeks to treat neurodegenerative conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.

To learn more about Passage Bio and our steadfast commitment to protecting patients and families against loss in neurodegenerative conditions, please visit:.

For further information, please contact:

Investors:
Stuart Henderson
Passage Bio
...

Passage Bio Media:
Mike Beyer
Sam Brown Inc. Healthcare


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

