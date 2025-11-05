PSG Vs Bayern Munich Highlights Mbappé & Kane Shine But Sané Seals Bayern's 2-1 Win In Paris

Bayern Munich edged Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in a fiery Champions League clash at Parc des Princes. Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala netted for Bayern, while Kylian Mbappé pulled one back late. The thriller saw Harry Kane, Coman, and Neuer star as Bayern stayed unbeaten in Europe.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.