Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
PSG Vs Bayern Munich Highlights Mbappé & Kane Shine But Sané Seals Bayern's 2-1 Win In Paris


2025-11-05 06:12:08
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Bayern Munich edged Paris Saint-Germain 2-1 in a fiery Champions League clash at Parc des Princes. Leroy Sané and Jamal Musiala netted for Bayern, while Kylian Mbappé pulled one back late. The thriller saw Harry Kane, Coman, and Neuer star as Bayern stayed unbeaten in Europe.

AsiaNet News

