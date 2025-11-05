U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market: Seasonal Demand & Growth Forecast (2025-2033) Featuring Libby's, Del Monte Foods, Great American Spice Company, Kerr By Ingredion, Seneca Foods And Other Leading Players

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth is driven by increasing demands for healthy, convenient foods, amplified seasonal consumption during fall and holidays, and expanded applications in bakery, baby food, and health-oriented products. Prominent market segments include bakery, snacks, and beverages, with strong regional demands in California, New York, and New Jersey.
Dublin, Nov. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Processed Pumpkin Market - Seasonal Demand & Forecast 2025-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The United States Processed Pumpkin Market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 3.34 billion in 2033, from US$ 1.43 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.87% during the period from 2025 to 2033. This is fuelled by increasing demand for convenient and healthy food products, seasonal consumption rising during fall and holidays, and the widening application of pumpkin in bakery, baby food, and health-oriented product development.
Growth Drivers of the United States Processed Pumpkin Market
Seasonal and Cultural Demand Spike
Pumpkin has a long-standing position in American culture, especially during autumn. Seasons like Halloween and Thanksgiving substantially increase demand for canned pumpkin, particularly for pie, drinks, and baked goods. The holiday surge has encouraged producers and retailers to raise their supply and broaden their products. Yearly customs like "pumpkin spice season" also increase exposure and move sales.
Health and Wellness Trends
With more health-conscious consumers, they more often turn to nutrient-dense foods. Processed pumpkin, which is high in fiber, antioxidants, and vitamins like A and C, is particularly aligned with this trend. It is often positioned as a healthy, low-calorie ingredient that is appropriate for clean-label, organic, and plant-based diets. This increasing health interest is broadening the application of pumpkin in baby food, smoothies, protein bars, and health-minded snacks.
Convenience and Versatility
Processed pumpkin provides convenience for both foodservice operators and home preparation. Whether in the form of canned, frozen, or powdered pumpkin, it is more efficient and produces less waste than fresh pumpkin. It is so versatile in its applications both sweet and savory - from bakery products to soups and snacks - that it is a useful ingredient in multiple food categories. This has contributed to increased use in packaged food.
Challenges in the United States Processed Pumpkin Market
Supply Chain Reliance on Seasonal Harvests
Processed pumpkin is most dependent on the autumnal harvest, hence susceptible to supply chain interruptions due to climate conditions, labor shortages, or plant diseases. Crop failures can result in shortages of raw materials, price increases, and decreased availability of the product. Inventory planning and constant demand satisfaction throughout the year become difficult for manufacturers and retailers due to this seasonal dependence.
Limited Year-Round Consumption
Even with increasing interest, processed pumpkin continues to be a seasonal product in the mind of the consumer. Demand reaches its highest point during September through November and declines remarkably after that. This cyclical pattern constrains steady sales expansion, as it is hard for brands to sustain shelf positioning and product visibility throughout the year. Broadening consumption beyond the autumn season is still a marketing hurdle for the business.
Key Attributes
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 200
| Forecast Period
| 2024-2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $1.43 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $3.34 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 9.8%
| Regions Covered
| United States
Key Topics Covered
1. Introduction
2. Research & Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges
5. United States Processed Pumpkin Market
5.1 Historical Market Trends
5.2 Market Forecast
6. Market Share Analysis
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Application
6.3 By States
7. Product
7.1 Dried
7.2 Puree
7.3 Concentrates
8. Application
8.1 Bakery
8.2 Beverages
8.3 Desserts
8.4 Baby Foods
8.5 Snacks
8.6 Others
9. Top 10 States
9.1 California
9.2 Texas
9.3 New York
9.4 Florida
9.5 Illinois
9.6 Pennsylvania
9.7 Ohio
9.8 Georgia
9.9 Washington
9.10 New Jersey
9.11 Rest of United States
10. Value Chain Analysis
11. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
11.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.3 Degree of Competition
11.4 Threat of New Entrants
11.5 Threat of Substitutes
12. SWOT Analysis
12.1 Strength
12.2 Weakness
12.3 Opportunity
12.4 Threats
13. Pricing Benchmark Analysis
14. Key Players Analysis
14.1 Libby's Brand Holding
14.2 Del Monte Foods
14.3 Great American Spice Company
14.4 Kerr by Ingredion
14.5 Seneca Foods
14.6 Kraft Heinz, Inc.
14.7 Woodland Gourmet
14.8 Dohler Group
14.9 Seawind Foods
14.10 Pinnacle Foods Co.
Attachment
U.S. Processed Pumpkin Market
