Jordan Climbs Six Places In Global Digital Competitiveness Ranking

Amman, Nov. 5 (Petra) - Jordan advanced six positions in the 2025 World Digital Competitiveness Ranking issued by the International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland, moving from 50th place in 2024 to 44th this year, reflecting steady progress in digital transformation, education, and innovation capacity.Regionally, Jordan maintained a strong position, ranking seventh among Arab countries covered by the index, which assesses how nations harness digital technologies to drive economic and social development.The IMD ranking evaluates countries across three main pillars: knowledge, which measures education, training, research and development, and digital skills; technology, which covers infrastructure, investment, and innovation-friendly regulation; and future readiness, which gauges a country's preparedness to adopt and adapt to emerging technologies.Jordan recorded notable gains under the knowledge pillar, rising from 57th to 50th place due to advances in education quality, scientific research, and digital competency development. Under the technology pillar, it improved from 52nd to 51st, supported by increased investment in ICT infrastructure and modern technologies.The Kingdom also achieved progress in sub-indicators such as research and development focus, higher education attainment, and workforce training. The report highlighted improvements in digital infrastructure, telecom investment, venture capital activity, and regulatory frameworks supporting scientific research.Jordan further advanced in the adoption of digital technologies among individuals and businesses, along with stronger digital workforce capabilities. However, the report noted the need for continued efforts to foster innovation and entrepreneurship.The IMD findings underscore Jordan's steady digital advancement driven by education reform, technology investment, and cybersecurity initiatives while pointing to opportunities to further strengthen high-speed internet infrastructure and domestic technological output.