403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
6Th Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Awards Inaugurated At 11Th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, November 2025: The 6th Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Awards were inaugurated with great reverence and literary spirit during the 11th Global Literary Festival Noida 2025, held at Marwah Studios, Film City Noida. The event brought together distinguished writers, thinkers, and dignitaries from across India to celebrate the power of literature and cultural heritage.
The prestigious ceremony was graced by H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to India, as the Chief Guest, along with eminent personalities including Poornima Rai (Author), Amitabh Srivastava (Media Consultant), Dr. Upendra Nath Raina (Renowned Author), and Dr. Sanjeeb Patjoshi, IPS & Author.
In his address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of the Global Literary Festival, shared the vision and constitution behind the Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Award, stating, "ðŸ ̃‚This award was instituted to honour distinguished personalities whose literary and cultural contributions have enriched our society and strengthened India's intellectual traditions. It stands as a tribute to those who uphold the essence of creativity, knowledge, and national pride through their work."
Dr. Marwah also narrated the inspiring life journey and struggles of Shri Suraj Parkash Marwah, whose name the award proudly carries. "He was a man of vision, discipline, and commitment - his life continues to inspire generations to pursue excellence with integrity," added Dr. Marwah.
The award, now in its sixth edition, continues to be one of the most respected literary honours in India, recognizing individuals from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds for their invaluable contribution to literature, art, and cultural values.
The event concluded with heartfelt applause for the recipients and a collective pledge to continue nurturing India's literary and creative legacy.
The prestigious ceremony was graced by H.E. Karlito Nunes, Ambassador of Timor-Leste to India, as the Chief Guest, along with eminent personalities including Poornima Rai (Author), Amitabh Srivastava (Media Consultant), Dr. Upendra Nath Raina (Renowned Author), and Dr. Sanjeeb Patjoshi, IPS & Author.
In his address, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of Marwah Studios and Founder of the Global Literary Festival, shared the vision and constitution behind the Suraj Parkash Marwah Sahitya Ratan Award, stating, "ðŸ ̃‚This award was instituted to honour distinguished personalities whose literary and cultural contributions have enriched our society and strengthened India's intellectual traditions. It stands as a tribute to those who uphold the essence of creativity, knowledge, and national pride through their work."
Dr. Marwah also narrated the inspiring life journey and struggles of Shri Suraj Parkash Marwah, whose name the award proudly carries. "He was a man of vision, discipline, and commitment - his life continues to inspire generations to pursue excellence with integrity," added Dr. Marwah.
The award, now in its sixth edition, continues to be one of the most respected literary honours in India, recognizing individuals from diverse linguistic and cultural backgrounds for their invaluable contribution to literature, art, and cultural values.
The event concluded with heartfelt applause for the recipients and a collective pledge to continue nurturing India's literary and creative legacy.
Company:-Marwah Studios
User:- Sanjay Shah
Email:[email protected]
Phone:-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment