Metal And Mineral Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments With The Latest Updates

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Metal And Mineral Market Through 2025?The steady expansion of the metal and mineral market in the past few years has seen its size rise consistently. The projection for its growth is an increase from $7772.66 billion in 2024 to $8038.96 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4%. The notable growth during the historical period is a result of factors comprising industrial and urban development, worldwide economic patterns, trading and export strategies, infrastructure schemes, and environmental rules and regulations.

In the upcoming years, the metal and mineral market size is predicted to experience an unwavering expansion. It is anticipated to surge to $9510.66 billion in 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the predicted period include circular economy strategies, the rise of electric vehicles (EV), resilience in the supply chain, geopolitical issues, and shifts in consumer behavior. The period is also expected to witness trends such as the adoption of green technologies, innovation in processing technology, advances in mining technology, heightened emphasis on recycling, as well as digitization and automation in the mining sector.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Metal And Mineral Market?

The expected push in the metal and mineral manufacturing market over the forecast period can be attributed to the rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization, a process that involves developing smaller components for equipment. Moreover, manufacturing processes are increasingly incorporating 3D printing, artificial intelligence, and big data analytics, leading to increased productivity, reduced operational costs, and improved profit margins. A report by Accenture underlines this growth, predicting that by 2035, the manufacturing industry will see a maximum annual Gross Value Added (GVA) growth rate of 4.4% due to artificial intelligence. The same report suggests that artificial intelligence could potentially boost profitability by an average of 38 percent by 2035. This reduction in operational costs leading to higher-profit margins encourages companies to scale up production and diversify their product range, which in turn is anticipated to stimulate the growth of the metal and mineral manufacturing market.

Which Players Dominate The Metal And Mineral Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Metal And Mineral include:

. Glencore plc

. ArcelorMittal S.A.

. Pohang Iron and Steel Company

. BHP Group

. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation

. Baoshan Iron & Steel Company Limited

. Rio Tinto

. China Shenhua Energy Co. Ltd.

. Vale S.A.

. China National Building Material Group Co. Ltd

What Are The Future Trends Of The Metal And Mineral Market?

Numerous companies in the metal and mineral production industry are leveraging robotics and automation to enhance their plant's efficiency and productivity. These advancements include the use of sensors in a variety of machines to gather valuable data that can be used to optimize efficiencies and prevent potential breakdowns. As per a study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a prominent global management consulting company based in the USA, it is predicted that by 2025, there will be a deployment of 1.2 million industrial robots. This prediction suggests a growing trend towards the adoption of automation and robotics technology to boost productivity while lowering production costs. Based on a report by the Netherlands-based professional services company KPMG, 16% of global metals company executives have already invested in robotics for metal manufacturing. In addition, 31% have tentative plans to invest in robotics for exploring new technology and opportunities, and 42% are considering investing in robotics in the near future. The report also suggests that 63% of metal manufacturing company executives are contemplating investments in automation. Companies like FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman are among those offering industrial robots to metals businesses.

Global Metal And Mineral Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The metal and mineral market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Mineral, Metal, Metal Products

2) By Application: Chemicals Manufacturing, Metallurgy, Electrical Grid Infrastructure, Electronics, Glass Products, Vehicles, Other Applications

3) By End User: Construction, Manufacturing, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mineral: Industrial Minerals, Precious Minerals, Energy Minerals

2) By Metal: Ferrous Metals, Non-Ferrous Metals, Precious Metals

3) By Metal Products: Metal Sheets and Plates, Metal Pipes and Tubes, Metal Castings and Forgings, Metal Alloys and Composites

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Metal And Mineral Market?

In 2024, the metal and mineral market was predominantly led by Asia-Pacific, with Western Europe following as the second largest region. The report on the metal and mineral market encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

