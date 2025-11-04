First Advantage To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation (NASDAQ: FA), a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry, today announced the Company's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025

Location: New York City

Format: Webcast at 9:00 AM ET and investor meetings

RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference

Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025

Location: New York City

Format: Webcast at 11:20 AM ET and investor meetings

UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona

Format: Investor meetings

Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at . Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.

