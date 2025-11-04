First Advantage To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences
- J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference
Date: Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Location: New York City
Format: Webcast at 9:00 AM ET and investor meetings
- RBC Capital Markets Global Technology, Internet, Media & Telecommunications Conference
Date: Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Location: New York City
Format: Webcast at 11:20 AM ET and investor meetings
- UBS Global Technology and AI Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 2, 2025
Location: Scottsdale, Arizona
Format: Investor meetings
Live webcasts will be available on the First Advantage investor relations website at . Subsequent replays, to the extent available, will also be posted to the investor relations website for a limited time following the events.
About First Advantage
First Advantage (NASDAQ: FA) is a leading provider of global software and data in the HR technology industry. Enabled by its proprietary technology and AI, First Advantage's platforms, data, and APIs power comprehensive employment background screening, digital identity solutions, and verification services across over 200 countries and territories. With a strong emphasis on innovation, automation, and customer success, First Advantage empowers 80,000 organizations to hire smarter and onboard faster. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage is modernizing hiring and onboarding on a global scale. For more information, please visit our website at .
Investor Contact
Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
...
(678) 868-4151
