New York City Mayoral Election 2025: What To Know About The Six Ballot Proposals

MENAFN - Live Mint) As New York City voters head to the polls to choose their next mayor, they'll also decide the fate of six ballot proposals that could reshape city governance, housing development, and local elections.

Proposal 1: Amendment to allow Olympic Sports Complex in Essex county on state forest preserve land

This proposal seeks to amend the New York State Constitution to allow the expansion of ski trails in the Olympic Sports Complex in Essex County, which lies within state forest preserve land.

In exchange, the state must add 2,500 acres of protected forest land to the Adirondack Park - ensuring no net loss of green space.

Proposal 2: Fast-track affordable housing

This measure aims to speed up affordable housing construction by creating two streamlined approval processes - one for publicly financed projects, and another for projects in districts that have seen the lowest affordable housing development rates.

Proposal 3: Simplify small-scale reviews

Proposal 3 would create a faster review process for modest housing and infrastructure projects, including climate resilience and land-use adjustments.

Notably, it would remove final City Council review for many smaller projects, cutting down bureaucratic delays.

Proposal 4: Create an Affordable Housing Appeals Board

This measure proposes an Affordable Housing Appeals Board, composed of the Mayor, City Council Speaker, and Borough President.

The board could override City Council rejections of housing projects with a two-to-one vote, ensuring key developments aren't stalled by political gridlock.

Proposal 5: Create a digital city map

Under this plan, the Department of City Planning (DCP) would develop and maintain a centralized, digital City Map.

The initiative is designed to modernize city operations, making land use and infrastructure data more transparent and accessible.

Proposal 6: Move local elections to Presidential elections

To boost turnout, this proposal would align local election dates with presidential elections, ensuring higher voter participation and reducing election fatigue.

Why these proposals matter

Together, these six measures aim to streamline governance, expand affordable housing, and enhance transparency in city operations - while also reshaping how and when New Yorkers vote.

Voters will have the final say on November 4, deciding which proposals will become part of the state and city's governing framework.

| New York City Mayoral election: Polling hours and when to expect results