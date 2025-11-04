'Cannons For Bullets': Amit Shah Vows Retaliation To Terror Attacks

File photo of Home Minister Amit Shah

Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday warned Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to refrain from attacking India, asserting that any repeat of such acts would invite a fierce response. Speaking at back-to-back election rallies in Bihar, Shah said,“If they repeat the mistake, goli ka jawab goley se diya jayega (they will face cannons for bullets).”

Addressing a large gathering in Darbhanga, the Home Minister said explosives manufactured in Bihar's proposed Defence Corridor would be used against these terrorists.“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is setting up a Defence Corridor in Bihar. The cannons that will answer Pakistan's bullets will be made here,” Shah declared, drawing loud applause.

He recalled the 2019 Pulwama attack in which several CRPF personnel were killed and said the Modi government had avenged it through“Operation Sindoor” within 20 days.“The terrorists who wiped off the sindoor from our mothers and sisters were neutralised on Pakistan's soil,” he said.

The Home Minister accused the Congress and Lalu Prasad Yadav's party of safeguarding Article 370 for decades.“For nearly 70 years, the Congress-Lalu alliance protected Article 370. It was Prime Minister Modi who finally ended it on August 5, 2019,” Shah said.

Turning his focus to state politics, Shah launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its leadership, accusing them of trying to bring back“jungle raj” in Bihar.“Lalu Prasad and his party raise slogans like 'Shahabuddin amar rahe'. But people of Bihar will not allow the return of fear, extortion, and kidnappings that marked their rule,” he said.

The BJP leader urged voters to press the lotus button on November 6 to ensure the NDA's return to power, promising that real development could happen only under the Modi-Nitish Kumar leadership.

Announcing several development promises, Shah said the NDA government would spend ₹26,000 crore to harness the Koshi river for irrigation and flood prevention. He also promised AIIMS-Darbhanga and a medical and engineering college in each district if the alliance retains power.

Claiming that the NDA had already covered 3.6 crore people under free health insurance and generated youth employment through IT parks, Shah said Bihar's development had been derailed during the RJD-Congress era.