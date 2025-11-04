Book Publicist Scott Lorenz Says Every Author Should Have A Literary Agent

MENAFN - GetNews)For authors seeking to elevate their writing careers, veteran book publicist Scott Lorenz of Westwind Book Marketing shares a key insight: the secret weapon behind many successful authors is a great book agent.







"If you've ever wondered whether you need a literary agent, the short answer is: probably yes- that is, if you want to take your writing career to the next level," says Lorenz. "A great agent helps you reach heights you've only imagined, without losing the heart, purpose, or calm that got you there."

In his latest article, The Secret Weapon Every Author Should Have: A Great Book Agent, Lorenz highlights the many ways an agent can be the key to an author's success:

They Can Open Doors You Can't

Most major publishers don't accept unsolicited manuscripts. Agents get authors' work directly to editors who are actively buying books in their genre, dramatically increasing the chance of being seen.

Agents Take Care of Business

With deep knowledge of advances, royalties, and rights, agents protect authors from signing away valuable opportunities such as film, foreign, and audio rights. "An agent lets you focus on the writing," Lorenz adds, "while they handle getting your work the attention it deserves."







Adding Credibility and Increasing Longevity

An agent's endorsement signifies quality to publishers, "giving you a stronger shot at landing a deal," says Lorenz. Agents also act as strategic partners to guide authors through branding, marketing, and long-term goals.

They Know the Industry Inside and Out

With insight into trends, editor preferences, and timing, agents can even help expand an author's reach beyond books- from Hollywood adaptations to international sales. Lorenz explores this further in his companion article on finding a Hollywood agent.

"If you're serious about growing as an author, a book agent isn't just helpful," Lorenz concludes, "they're your strategist, business partner, and most powerful advocate."

Read the full article on Lorenz's blog, The Book Publicist.

About Book Publicist Scott Lorenz

Book publicist Scott Lorenz is President of Westwind Communications, a public relations and marketing firm that has a special knack for working with authors to help them get all the publicity they deserve and more. Lorenz works with bestselling authors and self-published authors promoting all types of books, whether it's their first book or their 15th book. He's handled publicity for books by CEOs, CIA Officers, Navy SEALS, Homemakers, Fitness Gurus, Doctors, Lawyers and Adventurers. His clients have been featured by Good Morning America, FOX & Friends, CNN, ABC News, New York Times, Nightline, TIME, PBS, LA Times, USA Today, Washington Post, Woman's World, & Howard Stern to name a few.

Learn more about Westwind Book Marketing at or contact Lorenz at... or 734-667-2090. Follow Lorenz on Twitter @aBookPublicist. Want help titling a book? Check out Scott Lorenz's new award-winning, bestselling book: Book Title Generator - A Proven System in Naming Your Book ( ).