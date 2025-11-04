Dubai To Host The Inaugural Miss Polo Universe 2025 Grand Finale This November

Dubai is preparing to welcome an extraordinary celebration of beauty, culture, and purpose as the Inaugural Miss Polo Universe 2025 Grand Finale takes place at the Mövenpick Grand Al Bustan, Dubai, on November 29.

A total of 35 contestants from around the world will compete for the coveted title of Miss Polo Universe 2025, representing the values of beauty with purpose, cultural intelligence, and social impact. More than just a beauty pageant, the competition aims to promote empowerment, philanthropy, and unity across nations.

The Miss Polo Universe initiative is the vision of Mrs Zainab S M S Al Taher, an Emirati entrepreneur, philanthropist, and Founder & President of the Miss Polo Universe Organisation. Her mission is to create a global platform where beauty aligns with purpose and influence drives meaningful change.

Set against Dubai's luxurious backdrop, the Grand Finale promises an evening of sophistication, inspiration, and elegance - a spectacle that will mark the beginning of a new era in international pageantry. Table Options: VVIP Royal Table | VIP Gold Table | Gala Seat. For bookings and enquiries, visit misspolouniverse, email ..., or call 054 398 8468.