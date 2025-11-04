Players Devastated As Serbian Manager Mladen Zizovic Dies After Suffering Heart Attack Mid-Match (Watch)

A tragic incident has shaken Serbian football after Radnicki 1923 manager Mladen Zizovic died aged 44 following a heart attack during his team's league match on Sunday evening.

The Bosnian coach collapsed on the sidelines just 22 minutes into Radnicki's Mozzart Bet Super League encounter against Mladost in Lucani. Medical staff immediately rushed to his aid before he was transported to a nearby hospital, but doctors were unable to save him.

Zizovic's players and coaching team learned of his passing later in the game, triggering scenes of devastation on the pitch as players broke down in tears and consoled each other. The referee halted and abandoned the match shortly after the heartbreaking news reached both teams.

Players devastated

Footage of the distressing moment surfaced on social media a day later, capturing the grief that spread across the players and fans alike.

Tributes

The Serbian Football Association led the tributes, expressing disbelief and sorrow over his sudden death.“His untimely departure is a tremendous loss for the entire football community. Our deepest condolences go to the Zizovic family, FK Radnicki 1923, and all those who admired his work,” the federation said in a statement.

Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade also paid tribute, saying:“With great sadness, we learned of the passing of Radnicki's coach Mladen Zizovic. Our heartfelt condolences go to his family, friends, and club.”

Career and personal life

Zizovic had only recently taken over at Radnicki 1923, having been appointed manager on October 23. Sunday's match was just his third in charge of the Serbian top-flight club. Before turning to management, he enjoyed a long playing career across Bosnia and Herzegovina and Albania, retiring in 2016 after earning two caps for the Bosnia national team.

Zizovic is survived by his three children. His dedication to the sport and Balkan football will be remembered with deep respect.