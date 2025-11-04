Partnership In Motion: Baku, Beijing's Vision For Connected Eurasia

Operational results show significant progress. In the first nine months of 2025, ADY handled 296 block trains, including 113 transit trains, representing a 39 % increase compared to the same period in 2024. The total volume of containerized cargo reached 103,134 TEU, about 20 % higher than last year's figure.

