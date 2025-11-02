HUR Publishes Names, Personal Data Of Five Russian Soldiers Who Executed 17 People In Bucha

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, HUR announced this on Facebook.

With the assistance of military intelligence, investigators from Ukraine's National Police identified and charged five Russian army servicemen with war crimes. During the temporary occupation of Bucha in 2022, these soldiers executed 17 civilians.

In cooperation with the National Police, HUR published the names and personal data of the war criminals – servicemen of the 234th Air Assault Regiment of the 76th Division of the Russian army:



Lieutenant Yury Vladimirovich Kim, born on July 3, 1997 – platoon commander of the 4th Air Assault Company, 2nd Battalion Tactical Group (BTG);

Private Yevgeny Yevgenyevich Meshalkin, born on September 11, 2001 – rifleman-operator, 2nd BTG;

Senior Sergeant Anatoly Valeryevich Pavlov, born on July 31, 1990 – gun commander, 2nd self-propelled artillery battery, 2nd BTG;

Senior Sergeant Shamil Farkhadovich Gasanguliyev – squad leader and commander of a combat vehicle, 4th Air Assault Company, 2nd BTG; Senior Soldier Pavel Vasilyevich Kretinin, born on December 29, 1985 – deputy platoon commander and squad leader, 2nd BTG.

According to HUR, these individuals were involved in killings, torture, attempts to conceal war crimes by burning the bodies of executed civilians from Bucha, and intimidation of the town's residents.

Three Russian soldiers who committed crimes in Bucha eliminated in Luhansk region

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office earlier charged a Russian commander who ordered the execution of 17 Bucha residents during Russia's temporary occupation of part of the Kyiv region in March 2022.