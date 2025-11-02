Tanzania's Samia Hassan Wins Re-Election Amid Unrest And Opposition Crackdown

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has won re-election with more than 97% of the vote, according to official results announced Saturday, following a disputed national election on October 29, Azernews reports.

The vote was marred by allegations of repression after several opposition leaders were barred from running or detained. The United Nations reported at least 10 deaths during violent protests in cities including Dar es Salaam and Morogoro.

Foreign ministers from the United Kingdom, Canada, and Norway voiced concern over what they called“credible reports of a large number of fatalities,” urging Tanzanian authorities to ensure transparency and accountability in the post-election process.