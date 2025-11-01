Look: Dubai Ride 2025 Kicks Off Cyclists Join Speed Laps On SZR Ahead Of Start

Amateur and professional cyclists were wheels up on Sheikh Zayed Road for the speed laps a little after 5am on Sunday as the emirate witnessed the sixth edition of Dubai Ride 2025 kick off.

Donning their helmets and protective gear, the riders took off in batches from the starting point near the Dubai World Trade Centre. They were given until 5:45am to finish as many laps as they wanted of the 12km route, which took them past the Dubai Canal Bridge and back. Those who wanted to could return to any of the starting points across the road and join their friends and family for the leisure ride, which began at 6:15.

It was last year that experienced cyclists who have an average speed of 30kmph, or more were first given the exclusive opportunity to whizz past the iconic Dubai skyline ahead of the official start of the ride. Only those with road bikes and who know how to ride in a peloton are permitted to participate in this round of the event.

Held as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, the Dubai Ride is the region's largest community cycling event, offering cyclists a unique opportunity to experience Dubai's iconic landmarks.

Cyclists began arriving for the event as early as 4:00am. Rolling road closure were put in from 3am onwards and the Dubai Metro began operations early to allow riders to reach the event on time.

Amateur cyclists who begin their ride at 6:15am, have two main routes to choose from. The 12km Sheikh Zayed Road Route was for more experienced cyclists, while the 4km Downtown Family Route provides a flat, family-friendly loop around Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Burj Khalifa - perfect for young children and riders of all abilities.

Riders had multiple start gates across Sheikh Zayed Road route to choose from and a single start gate on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard route.