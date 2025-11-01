Rammohan Naidu Inaugurates Crèche At Udaan Bhawan In New Delhi

Union Minister of Civil Aviation Rammohan Naidu inaugurated a newly established Crèche Facility at Udaan Bhawan in the national capital. The initiative marks a significant step toward fostering a more inclusive, supportive, and employee-friendly workplace within the Ministry. At the inauguration ceremony, children greeted the Minister with flowers. Following the inauguration, Rammohan Naidu viewed the crèche area, its equipment and safety features, and interacted with the parents and children. He distributed toys and chocolates to the children on the occasion.

The crèche is equipped for the routine care of children aged six months to six years, including growth monitoring, nutrition, play, pre-school learning, and medical care, said Ministry of Civil Aviation. The environment has been designed to be engaging and stimulating for pre-schoolers. It is set up on the ground floor at a well-secured location with CCTV coverage and necessary safety features, as stated in a release.

The facility will cater to the needs of employees of the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and its attached and subordinate offices, including AAI, DGCA, BCAS, AAIB, and AERA, enabling them to balance work and childcare responsibilities with greater ease.

The establishment of the crèche is a part of the Ministry's efforts under the ongoing Special Campaign 5.0, which focuses on the productive utilisation of unused spaces within government premises and the promotion of employee welfare and workplace efficiency, a release said.

Minister Visits Stampede Victims

Meanwhile, Union Minister Naidu, along with State Minister Nara Lokesh, on Saturday visited a hospital at Srikakulam to meet the injured after a stampede broke out at Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Andhra Pradesh, in which nine people were killed. The ministers also interacted with doctors.

The stampede occurred at a privately built, unregistered shrine where the organisers had neither obtained prior permission nor informed the authorities about the event, police officials said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)