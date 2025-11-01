Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2: Prabhas' Re-Released Movie Shatters Records
Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 2: The remastered version of SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali: The Conclusion (2017) was released on October 31. It has shattered all previous records with a bumper collection
On Saturday morning shows, Baahubali The Epic saw a huge 37.34% Telugu audience. The Tamil version had about 29.48% occupancy, while the Hindi version had the lowest at 7.95%.
Baahubali The Epic had a great first day, earning ₹9.4 Cr. This includes Telugu (₹7.65 Cr), Hindi (₹1.35 Cr), and other languages, nearing the ₹15 Cr mark in India.
According to Sacnilk, Baahubali The Epic earned ₹2.64 Cr from morning shows on day 2. By 9 PM, it made ₹5.91 Cr, bringing the two-day total to ₹16.46 Cr, close to ₹17 Cr.
Baahubali: The Epic re-released on Friday, earning ₹10.4 Cr on its first day in India. It surpassed the opening day collections of other re-releases like Vijay's Ghilli and Mahesh Babu's Khaleja.
Baahubali: The Epic also beat the opening collections of recent films like Loka Chapter 1 Chandra (₹2.71 Cr) and Dragon (₹6.5 Cr), setting a new record for a re-release.
Baahubali: The Epic is a re-edited version of SS Rajamouli's two-part franchise. The combined film, produced by Arka Media Works, re-released in theaters on October 31, 2025.
