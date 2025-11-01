Nita Ambani Turned 61: Priyanka Chopra To Gauri Khan Here's A List Of Her Celebrity Friends

Nita Ambani Birthday: The President of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, is celebrating her 62nd birthday on November 1. She's the President and Founder of the Reliance Foundation and Dhirubhai Ambani International School (DAIS)

Nita Ambani co-owns the Mumbai Indians teams in the IPL and WPL. She also has great relationships with movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and more.

Nita Ambani shares a very close bond with Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit. Their close friendship can be seen at any event. Mary Kom is also seen with them in this picture.

Nita Ambani has a very close relationship with Shah Rukh Khan and his entire family. King Khan attends every event of the Ambani family. Nita Ambani also never misses the superstar's events.

Nita Ambani has a great bond not just with Shah Rukh Khan but also with Gauri Khan. Whenever they meet at a party or at each other's homes, they are seen having long conversations.

Nita Ambani also has good relations with the Kapoor family. She is good friends with both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor. She also has good relations with Ranbir, Neetu, and Alia Bhatt.

The Ambani family also has great chemistry with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. Ranveer's performances are a staple at every Ambani event. The entire Ambani family is seen grooving to his dance style.

Priyanka Chopra is considered very close to Nita Ambani. She always attends the events of the country's richest family. The Ambani family has even flown her to Mumbai on a special flight.

The relationship with Amitabh Bachchan and his family dates back to Dhirubhai Ambani's time. Now, Nita Ambani has a strong friendship with Aishwarya Rai. The former Miss Universe is often seen at Ambani family events.