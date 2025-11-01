Uttarakhand CM Dhami Visits Disaster-Hit Rudraprayag, Offers Relief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited village Bhaur in Vasukedar tehsil of Rudraprayag district on the occasion of the traditional festival Igas. During his visit, CM Dhami met families affected by the recent disaster and conducted a ground inspection of relief and reconstruction works, a release said.

Expressing deep condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in the disaster, the Chief Minister handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each as financial assistance to the families of late Kuldeep Singh Negi (forest worker) and Sate Singh.

He reiterated that the state government is fully committed to the rehabilitation and relief of all affected families and assured that no victim will be left alone in this difficult time.

CM Assures Swift Restoration and Support

CM Dhami personally interacted with the disaster-affected residents of Bhaur, listening carefully to their experiences and grievances. He directed officials to provide timely relief assistance and complete reconstruction works at the earliest, on a priority basis. He stated that "All damaged infrastructure, including roads, drinking water systems, electricity, housing, and communication facilities--was being swiftly restored to help people return to normal life as soon as possible."

The Chief Minister also shared lunch with the affected families, spending time with them and assuring that the government stands firmly by their side. He noted that Uttarakhand is a disaster-prone state, and therefore the government has implemented several strong and effective measures to strengthen disaster management.

New Projects and Rehabilitation Measures Announced

He instructed officials to ensure transparency, promptness, and sensitivity in all relief operations. To ensure rapid emergency response in the future, CM Dhami announced the construction of a permanent helipad in the region. Responding to local demands, he also announced an Anganwadi centre for village Bhaur and allocated Rs 1 crore for building a motorable road to enable two-wheeler movement to the village."

The Chief Minister further directed the preparation of a rehabilitation plan for people who lost their homes during the disaster in Chenagad and announced that compensation would be provided for vehicles damaged during the calamity.

Special Provisions Under CM's Relief Fund

CM Dhami said that under the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, special provisions have been made for the rehabilitation of disaster-affected families. He urged people to remain patient during these challenging times and to follow government-issued safety guidelines. (ANI)

