Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 5 Films That Never Got Released Check Here

Aishwarya Rai, who is now 52, signed several films in her career that never got released. The interesting part is that some were with Suniel Shetty, some with Sunny Deol, and one with her husband Abhishek Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai was the lead in this Anees Bazmee film, with Suniel Shetty as her hero in the 90s. An expert said 50% was shot before it was delayed and then shelved.

Announced in the 90s and directed by Anees Bazmee, this film also starred Suniel Shetty. It was half-finished before being shelved.

Aishwarya Rai was to star with husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan. The film was announced but never hit theaters due to a dispute between the director and producer.

Director Guddu Dhanoa was to direct this political action drama with Sunny Deol and Aishwarya Rai. After some shooting in 2003, it was shelved due to financial and date issues.

Producer Prernaa Arora and director Shree Narayan Singh were making this film about surrogacy. Aishwarya Rai was the lead but backed out at the last minute, causing it to be shelved.