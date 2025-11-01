S. Korean President Lee Says Peace Is Foundation For Sustainable Future
“Only when peace is secured can our connectivity expand further, our innovative power be fully unleashed, and our collective prosperity be shared by all,” Lee said, during his closing remarks at the second session of the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting.
Lee underscored that, peace on the Korean Peninsula would not only promote stability in Northeast Asia but also serve as a path towards shared prosperity across the wider Asia-Pacific through cooperation and mutual benefit.
Military confrontation, tension, and nuclear issues constrain stability and cooperation, not only on the Korean Peninsula but throughout the Asia-Pacific region, he said, stressing that, South Korea upholds the principle of resolving problems through dialogue, and seeks to open a new era of peaceful coexistence and joint development on the Korean Peninsula.
Lee added that, the South Korean government has already taken pre-emptive measures, to ease military tensions and rebuild mutual trust (with the DPRK), and pledged to continue pursuing more active and forward-looking initiatives to safeguard peace.– NNN-YONHAP
