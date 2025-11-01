Omar Says Durbar Move Restored To End 'Injustice' With Jammu

J&K CM Omar Abdullah

Srinagar- Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that both Jammu and Srinagar have suffered years of neglect and assured that his government would correct the“wrongs of the past” through inclusive and balanced development across the Union Territory.

Omar was speaking after laying the foundation stone for the widening and four-laning of the Boulevard Road from Nehru Park to Kral Sangri here - a landmark project aimed at improving connectivity along the picturesque Dal Lake.

The Rs 19.94 crore project, being executed by the Public Works (R&B) Department, marks a major push towards strengthening Srinagar's tourism infrastructure and easing traffic congestion along one of the city's busiest lakefront stretches.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Srinagar has not been given its due attention for more than 10 years now. But all wrongs will now be corrected and undone under our government,” Omar said.

He added that the neglect was not limited to Srinagar alone.“Even Jammu has not got its due over the said period. The neglect faced by both cities in the last 10 years will be set right by my government. We do not discriminate on the basis of religion, race or region,” the chief minister said.

Omar cited the restoration of the Durbar Move tradition - introduced by the Dogra rulers of Jammu - as proof of his government's commitment to unity and equality across regions.

The chief minister said the widening of the Boulevard stretch would not only decongest traffic but also enhance the aesthetic and tourism value of the Dal Lake precincts.

“Travelling on Boulevard Road has become tortuous - it takes hours to reach one's destination,” he said, adding that his government was planning a series of projects to decongest Srinagar's road network and provide much-needed relief to both residents and tourists.

Touching upon the city's growing housing challenges, Omar said his government was working on sustainable solutions for urban expansion.“Land in Srinagar is shrinking, and we must now go vertical. Sustainable housing and city planning are top priorities for us,” he said.