Around 90% Of J&K's Population Covered Under Ayushman Bharat: LG

LG Inaugurates 200-bedded Amandeep BR Medicity Hospital

. Inaugurates 200-bedded Amandeep BR Medicity Hospital

. Calls for Strong Public-Private Collaboration to Boost Healthcare in J&K

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday called for stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors to enhance healthcare outcomes and ensure equitable access to quality medical services across Jammu and Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was speaking at the inauguration of the 200-bedded Amandeep BR Medicity Hospital at Tengpora-Bemina Bypass in Srinagar. The hospital, established in collaboration with Ujala Cygnus Healthcare, is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced medical technology aimed at providing quality and affordable care to the people of the region.

Highlighting the government's progress in the health sector since 2020, the Lieutenant Governor said that modern healthcare facilities, new hospitals, and a record increase in MBBS and nursing seats have significantly strengthened the medical ecosystem in J&K.

“Under the leadership of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we built new medical colleges, launched universal health insurance, and created high-quality, accessible healthcare for the people of J&K,” the LG said.