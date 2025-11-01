5 Stronger John Cena Retirement Match Choices Than Gunther

John Cena's farewell bout deserves the perfect rival. We look at five names who make more sense than Gunther for his last match.

If Cena's final opponent is about symbolism, Roman Reigns is the obvious pick. Their history stretches back to the days when Reigns was still finding his voice, and fans mocked his promos. Now, as the Tribal Chief, he represents the modern era that Cena helped usher in.

Reigns already took the proverbial torch from Cena, but a retirement clash would close the loop. Their chemistry in the ring has always been strong, and the story practically writes itself. It would be less about nostalgia and more about showing how far both men have come, making it a fitting farewell.

Few names spark as much excitement as CM Punk. Cena and Punk have shared some of the most memorable moments in WWE history, including their classic at Night of Champions. Their ability to trade verbal jabs week after week is unmatched, and fans would relish one more round of their rivalry.

A retirement match between them would not only deliver in the ring but also provide a nostalgia trip through promos and storytelling. Punk's return to WWE has reignited interest, and pairing him with Cena one last time would be a headline attraction.

Tradition in wrestling often dictates that a legend goes out by elevating the next generation. Cena has always been willing to do business the right way, and Bron Breakker fits the mold of a future star. Breakker's explosive style and growing reputation make him a logical choice.

WWE has held him back from the top title scene, perhaps saving him for a moment like this. A retirement match where Breakker defeats Cena with one of his devastating spears would be a career‐defining launchpad. Fans would recognize the significance instantly, and it would cement Breakker as a main event player.

Cena and Orton have crossed paths countless times, but their matches rarely disappoint. They had a clash at Backlash not long ago, but a carefully built program leading to Cena's farewell would feel different. Their careers have been intertwined for two decades, and fans know the chemistry is there. A final showdown would be less about creating something new and more about honoring their shared history. It would echo the intensity of Cena's battles with AJ Styles, giving both men a chance to close their rivalry on the biggest stage possible.

Dominik Mysterio might not be the first name fans think of, but he could be the most intriguing. Cena's history with the Mysterio family runs deep, and Dominik has carved out his own identity as one of WWE's most complete young stars.

At just 28, he has the charisma, in‐ring ability, and character work to carry the weight of retiring Cena. Imagine the promos where Dominik brags for years about being the man who ended Cena's career. It would give him endless material and elevate him even further. The match itself would be fueled by history, emotion, and plenty of drama.