Athletes From 11 Nations To Join Kashmir Marathon Today

Srinagar- The Director of Tourism, Kashmir, Raja Yaqoob, on Saturday announced that the upcoming Kashmir Marathon 2025 will be the biggest sporting event in the Valley since the Pahalgam attack, saying it will send a powerful message of resilience and unity from Jammu and Kashmir to the world.

“Post-Pahalgam incident, this is the biggest event taking place,” Yaqoob told reporters.“A strong message is being sent through this marathon that no matter what kind of terrorism occurs, it cannot break the spirit of Jammu and Kashmir.”

The director said that athletes from 27 Indian states and 11 countries, including Germany, Denmark, the United States, Ethiopia, Kenya, Japan, and Sri Lanka, will take part in the event.“We are expecting at least 1,500 runners, with over 1,200 athletes already in Kashmir along with their families,” he added.

Calling the 2025 edition a“challenging but symbolic” event due to recent travel advisories and a temporary tourism slowdown, Yaqoob said the marathon represents Kashmir's determination to rise again.“Tourism dipped significantly after the Pahalgam incident, but this marathon proves that our spirit is unbreakable,” he said.

The Kashmir Marathon was introduced last year under the initiative of the Chief Secretary to promote adventure and sports tourism. According to Yaqoob, the event will now be an annual fixture, with plans to expand further in scale and participation.

Highlighting the economic impact, Yaqoob said the marathon has already generated thousands of room-night bookings and boosted local trade.“Families, coaches, and participants have arrived early, supporting hotels, transporters, and artisans. We also plan to introduce 5K and 10K runs in summer to encourage greater local participation,” he said.