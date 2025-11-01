Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Light Rain, Snow Likely In Kashmir On Nov 45: Met

2025-11-01 08:08:32
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
KO File Photo By Abid Bhat

Srinagar- The Meteorological Centre Srinagar (MeT) has issued a weather forecast and advisory for Jammu and Kashmir, predicting mainly dry conditions over the next few days, followed by a brief spell of rain and snow in parts of the Union Territory next week.

As per the weather forecast the weather will remain generally dry from November 1 to 3 across both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

However, on November 4 and 5, the region is likely to witness generally cloudy weather with a possibility of light rain or light snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places during the evening and night of November 4 and continuing till the morning or forenoon of November 5.

The forecast further suggests generally dry weather again from November 6 to 13, with no significant precipitation expected.

Kashmir Observer

