FM: Priority Now Is Ensuring Commitment To Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Manama, November 1 (Petra) – Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs Ayman Safadi said Saturday that the immediate priority is ensuring full adherence to the Gaza ceasefire agreement and advancing efforts to address the devastating consequences of the war.Speaking during a panel discussion titled "The Future of Global Security Governance" at the 21st Manama Dialogue 2025, Safadi said that stabilising Gaza must be linked to a credible political horizon that achieves a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution the only viable path forward.The session featured German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul and British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Secretary Yvette Cooper.Safadi said that the Arab and Islamic Group will continue working with the United States and European partners to consolidate the ceasefire in Gaza, commending role of U.S. President Donald Trump in facilitating the agreement.He underscored the need for a comprehensive post-ceasefire framework encompassing humanitarian aid delivery, early recovery, security, governance and political progress."We cannot allow the fragmentation of Gaza," Safadi stressed. "Gaza is one, and it is part of the occupied Palestinian territory. For the two-state solution to be materlialised, Gaza and the West Bank must remain inseparable."Safadi reaffirmed His Majesty King Abdullah II's position that no Jordanian forces will be deployed in Gaza.He discussed Jordan's central role as a logistical hub for delivering humanitarian assistance, its readiness to train Palestinian police and its willingness to cooperate with any international force established by a UN Security Council resolution particularly in training, command and coordination capacities.He called for a timetable for the withdrawal of Israeli forces, who continue to control 53 per cent of Gaza, warning that their continued presence undermines security efforts.Once stability is restored, he said, governance must be handed to the Palestinians, with the proposed technocratic committee linked to the Palestinian National Authority (PNA).Safadi further urged an international aid mission with a clear mandate to assist Palestinians in reconstruction, planning and institutional capacity-building.He called for ensuring the unhindered and sustained flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and urged Israel to remove obstacles preventing UN agencies and humanitarian organisations from operating effectively.Safadi noted that stability in the occupied West Bank is fundamental to the stability of Gaza, warning that any deterioration in the occupied West Bank would jeopardise broader peace efforts.Regarding the Palestinian National Authority, Safadi underscored the importance of supporting it as the legitimate representative of the Palestinian people, commending President Mahmoud Abbas's commitment to implementing reforms.On Syria and Lebanon, Safadi reiterated Jordan's support for Syria's reconstruction based on principles ensuring the country's unity, sovereignty, and stability. He called for an end to Israeli attacks that threaten regional security.He also emphasised the need to preserve Lebanon's unity, sovereignty and institutional stability, as well as the safety of its citizens.On the sidelines of the Manama Dialogue, Safadi held bilateral meetings with several counterparts and officials to discuss strengthening relations, coordinating on regional issues and addressing shared challenges.He met with German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul; British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper; Yemeni Foreign Minister Shaya Mohsen Zindani; Greek Foreign Minister Yiorgos Yerapetritis; Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsk?; Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kommos; Singaporean Minister of State for Defence Zaki Mohamed; Lebanese Minister of Interior Ahmad Hajjar; and French President's Adviser for Middle East Affairs Anne-Claire Legendre.Safadi met with U.S. Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrick and U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, to follow up on the Jordanian-Syrian-American roadmap adopted on September 16, 2025, to resolve the crisis in Suwaida and stabilise southern Syria.Safadi discussed coordination on humanitarian aid delivery to Gaza with International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Director-General Pierre Kr?henbühl, focusing on ensuring sufficient and sustainable assistance across the Strip.