25Th Call For Proposals Under Biotechnology Ignition Grant Upto Rs 50 Lakh

MENAFN - KNN India)The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a not-for-profit public sector undertaking under the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) has announced the 25th call for proposals under its flagship Biotechnology Ignition Grant (BIG) scheme.

This initiative aims to foster innovation and entrepreneurship in biotechnology by providing financial support to early-stage startups and innovators. Under this program, selected proposals can receive a grant-in-aid of up to ₹50 lakhs to develop and commercialize their innovative ideas.

The BIG program supports a wide spectrum of innovation areas including healthcare, life sciences, diagnostics, medical devices, vaccines, drug development and delivery systems, industrial biotechnology, agriculture, secondary agriculture, waste management, sanitation, clean energy, and related fields.

Over 1,000 innovative ideas have already been supported under previous BIG calls, highlighting its role as one of India's most impactful biotech startup support schemes.

Indian startups having a registered company or LLP incorporated on or after November 1, 2020, are eligible to apply for this round. Interested applicants can submit their proposals online through the official BIRAC website at The last date for submission of proposals is November 30, 2025, by 5:30 PM.

With this initiative, BIRAC continues to strengthen India's biotechnology innovation ecosystem by empowering startups to translate cutting-edge research into scalable and sustainable solutions that address key national and global challenges.

(KNN Bureau)