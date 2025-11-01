5 Retirement Money Moves You Can Make Right Now To Secure Your Nest Egg

This article adheres to strict editorial standards. Some or all links may be monetized.

Whether you are just starting your career or you're planning your long-awaited office retirement party, it is never a bad time to start thinking about how you are going to live the lifestyle you've been dreaming about once you officially become a retiree.

Only 1 in 4 Americans feel very confident about saving enough money to live comfortably throughout their retirement years, according to the 2025 retirement confidence survey from the Employee Benefit Research Institute.

And that is causing many Americans to reconsider when they can retire. And that's even more understandable when you consider a whopping 63% of Americans more scared of running out of money than are scared of dying, according to a newl survey by life insurance giant Allianz Life.



Thanks to Jeff Bezos, you can now become a landlord for as little as $100 - and no, you don't have to deal with tenants or fix freezers. Here's how

Dave Ramsey warns nearly 50% of Americans are making 1 big Social Security mistake - here's what it is and 3 simple steps to fix it ASAP No time to lower your crippling car insurance rate? Here's how to do it within minutes - you could end up paying $29/month without a single phone call

Must Read

Factors including changes to Social Security benefits, longer life expectancies and rising costs of living, have pushed people to stay in the workforce for longer, according to Allianz as well as a recent Gallup survey. The Gallup research also shows that over the past three decades, the average retirement age has increased by six years, from 60 to 66.

Whether you are weeks or years away from your last day in the office, here are five savvy money moves you should make right now to make sure you can live life in retirement the way you want to - when you want to.

5. Explore alternative retirement accounts

With current economic fluctuations posing risks to retirement accounts that are tied to the stock market, such as 401(k)s or IRAs, there is another option that can help you safeguard your hard-earned money.

Unlike the U.S. dollar, which has lost 87% of its purchasing power since 1971, gold has remained stable over time - making a gold IRA a solid investing alternative for your golden years.

One way to invest in gold that also provides significant tax advantages is to open a gold IRA with the help of Thor Metals.

Gold IRAs allow investors to hold physical gold or gold-related assets within a retirement account, which combines the tax advantages of an IRA with the protective benefits of investing in gold, making it an attractive option for those looking to potentially hedge their retirement funds against economic uncertainties.

To learn more, you can get a free information guide that includes details on how to get up to $20,000 in free metals on qualifying purchases.

4. Invest with retirement in mind

Investing in real estate can provide a stable cash flow, making it an attractive option for investors looking for some passive income for - and during - retirement.

For accredited investors, Homeshares gives access to the $36 trillion U.S. home equity market, which has historically been the exclusive playground of institutional investors.

With a minimum investment of $25,000, investors can gain direct exposure to hundreds of owner-occupied homes in top U.S. cities through their U.S. Home Equity Fund - without the headaches of buying, owning or managing property.

With risk-adjusted internal returns ranging from 14% to 17%, this approach provides an effective, hands-off way to invest in owner-occupied residential properties across regional markets.

Another option is First National Realty Partners (FNRP), which allows accredited investors to diversify their portfolio through grocery-anchored commercial properties, without taking on the responsibilities of being a landlord.

With a minimum investment of $50,000, investors can own a share of properties leased by national brands like Whole Foods, Kroger and Walmart, which provide essential goods to their communities. Thanks to Triple Net (NNN) leases, accredited investors are able to invest in these properties without worrying about tenant costs cutting into their potential returns.

Simply answer a few questions – including how much you would like to invest – to start browsing their full list of available properties.

Read more: Warren Buffett used 8 simple money rules to turn $9,800 into a stunning $150B - start using them today to get rich (and then stay rich)

3. Safeguard your legacy

Retirement planning is not just about making sure you're financially set once you stop working, it is also about making sure your family and assets are secure further down the road. Opting for life insurance ensures a valuable safety net for dependents who rely on your financial support, and prevents your family from bearing the burden of end of life expenses.

With Ethos, you can get term life insurance in 5 minutes, ensuring your family's financial security in the event of an unexpected death. Most applicants won't even need to go through medical tests before purchasing their policy.

Ethos provides policies with up to $2 million in coverage, which can start at just $2 per day. Their application process gets you flexible coverage options quickly and transparently, allowing you to focus on what matters most during your golden years.

2. Just keep saving

The size of your retirement nest egg is important, but it also matters how easy it is to keep adding to it. Ensuring a sustainable living standard throughout retirement is crucial to prevent the risk of outliving your savings.

Even small amounts of money can grow over time with tools like Acorns, a popular app that automatically invests your spare change.

Signing up for Acorns takes just minutes: link your cards, and Acorns will round up each purchase to the nearest dollar, investing the difference - your spare change - into a diversified portfolio. With Acorns, you can invest in a dividend ETF with as little as $5 - and, if you sign up today, Acorns will add a $20 bonus to help you begin your investment journey.

1. When in doubt, call an expert

There's no shame in admitting you are stuck and need a qualified professional to help you navigate the best road to a happy retirement.

If you're unsure which path to take amid today's market uncertainty, it might be a good time to connect with a financial advisor.

FinancialAdvisor is a free online service that helps you find a financial advisor who can help you create a plan to reach your financial goals. Just answer a few questions and their extensive online database will match you with a few vetted advisors based on your answers.

You can view advisor profiles, read past client reviews, and schedule an initial consultation for free with no obligation to hire.



Robert Kiyosaki says this 1 asset will surge 400% in a year - and he begs investors not to miss its 'explosion'

I'm almost 50 and have nothing saved for retirement - what now? Don't panic. These 6 easy steps can help you turn things around

Dave Ramsey says this 7-step plan 'works every single time' to kill debt, get rich in America - and that 'anyone' can do it 22 US states are now in a recession or close to it - protect your savings with these 10 essential money moves ASAP

What To Read Next

Join 200,000+ readers and get Moneywise's best stories and exclusive interviews first - clear insights curated and delivered weekly. Subscribe now.

This article provides information only and should not be construed as advice. It is provided without warranty of any kind.