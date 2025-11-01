4 Exciting Possibilities For Jacob Fatu's WWE Return After Shocking Backstage Attack

Jacob Fatu's absence has fans speculating. Here are four strong ways WWE could book his return.

Few things in WWE generate as much excitement as an unexpected Royal Rumble entrant. If Jacob Fatu's recovery keeps him out until January, the 30‐man battle royal would be the perfect stage for his return. Even if he doesn't win the match, the surprise factor alone would reignite fan interest and remind everyone of the Samoan Werewolf's presence. WWE has long relied on the Rumble for memorable comebacks, and Fatu's inclusion would instantly create buzz.

The lingering question of who attacked Jacob Fatu backstage has fueled speculation among fans. Drew McIntyre has already denied involvement, leaving names like Randy Orton, Jimmy Uso, and Cody Rhodes as possible culprits. Upon his return, Fatu could storm straight into the ring and confront the person responsible. This direct approach would not only give him instant momentum but also provide WWE with a ready‐made storyline that could carry through major shows.

Ilja Dragunov has kept the United States Championship scene lively with his ongoing open challenges since defeating Sami Zayn. For Jacob Fatu, stepping up to face The Mad Dragon would be a powerful way to reintroduce himself after time away. Dragunov is expected to hold the title for the foreseeable future, making this a realistic and impactful option. A victory would immediately put gold around Fatu's waist, while even a hard‐fought loss would remind fans of his intensity and skill.

Before the attack sidelined him, Jacob Fatu appeared to be on the verge of becoming the number one contender for the WWE Championship. His return could see him thrust directly back into the title picture, challenging Cody Rhodes for the top prize.

There's also the possibility that Rhodes himself could be revealed as the man behind the attack, a twist that would turn him heel and set up a major feud. Such a storyline would elevate Fatu as a sympathetic babyface while giving WWE a fresh, high‐stakes rivalry for its biggest championship