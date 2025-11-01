Doha Film Festival Announces National, Global Cultural, Corporate Partners

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Doha Film Festival, taking place from November 20 to 28, announced its list of national and international cultural institutions and leading corporate partners.

In a statement on Saturday, the Doha Film Institute (DFI) said the festival brings together a dynamic network of organizations that champion innovation, storytelling, and cultural connection, reflecting Qatar's growing role as a hub for creative collaboration and a bridge between the Arab world and the international arts community.

Leading national entities, corporations, and cultural institutions are joining forces to celebrate the spirit of creativity and community that defines the Doha Film Festival (DFF), supported also by international partners from across global creative industries.

These strategic partnerships play a vital role in enriching audience experiences, supporting filmmakers, and creating a vibrant platform for meaningful dialogue.

Festival Director and CEO of DFI Fatma Hassan Alremaihi said: " Collaboration is at the heart of everything we do at Doha Film Institute. The support of our partners, from Qatar and around the world, strengthens our collective vision to make Doha Film Festival a space where creativity flourishes, ideas are exchanged, and culture becomes a bridge between nations".

"Our partners, old and new, are important co-authors of this exciting new chapter in our creative journey, ensuring our stories are heard far and wide. Their engagement embodies the shared belief that cinema is a universal language capable of inspiring empathy, dialogue, and transformation," she added.

Continuing its long-standing partnership with DFI, Katara Cultural Village joins this year's festival as Cultural Partner, serving as the main venue for key festival moments.

Media City Qatar, Film Committee joins as Principal Partner, while Visit Qatar serves as Strategic Partner, reflecting a unified commitment to supporting Qatar's creative industries.

The list of Signature Partners includes Rosewood Doha, Qatari Diar, and Lusail City. Contributing Partners include Qatar Museums / Museum of Islamic Art, Years of Culture, Old Doha Port, Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, Qatar Airways as Official Airline Partner, and Msheireb Museums as Contributing Educational Partner.

Among the partners also is Design Doha as Design Partner, with valuable contributions from Supporting Partners Hamad International Airport, VOX Cinemas, and Snoonu.

Media Partners for DFF 2025 include Al Araby 2 as Official Broadcast Partner; The New Arab; Al Jazeera 360; Deadline; I Love Qatar; Screen International; TOD; and Variety. Qommunication returns as Social Media Partner.

The 2025 edition features a dynamic and distinctive program, including official film competitions with international juries and awards that will help participating films reach broader audiences.

Through this initiative, DFI aims to honor the art of cinema from around the world.