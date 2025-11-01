Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Estonia, Bangladesh And Czech Republic Delegates

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Manama: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, HE Jonatan Vseviov, on the sidelines of the 2025 Manama Dialogue Conference held in the Bahraini capital, Manama.

During the meeting on Saturday, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and ways to support and enhance it, in addition to a number of issues of mutual interest.

In a related development, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met with Advisor on Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of Bangladesh, HE Tohid Hossain, in Manama, Bahrani capital.

Discussion during the meeting, focused on bilateral relations and ways to support and strengthen them in addition to number of topics of mutual interest.

Also, he had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic, HE Jan Lipavsky to discuss Qatari-Czech cooperation relations and way to boost them.