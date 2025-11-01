Sudan Calls For Global Action Over Al-Fashir Tragedy, Draws Parallel With Khojaly

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

On November 1, a press conference on“Recent events in Sudan (Al-Fashir genocide)” was held at the Sudanese Embassy in Azerbaijan for local media representatives, Azernews reports.

The event focused on the ongoing situation in Sudan, particularly the humanitarian tragedy in the city of Al-Fashir and across the Darfur region, as well as the response of the international community.

During the conference, a video presentation depicted scenes of terror and mass killings committed in the region. The footage showed women shot by armed groups, children killed, people hanging from trees, homes set ablaze, and patients murdered inside hospitals - all indicating that the victims were civilians.

Sudanese Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Anas Eltayeb Elgailani Mustafa said that these atrocities have forced thousands to flee their homes, leading to large-scale internal displacement.

The ambassador stressed that the Sudanese government has called on the international community to launch a comprehensive investigation, ensure accountability for those responsible, and provide urgent humanitarian assistance to affected populations.

He added that Sudan remains committed to cooperating with all regional and international partners to restore peace and stability across the country.

It was highlighted that as a result of ongoing military operations and violence, thousands of civilians have lost their lives, entire settlements have been destroyed, and tens of thousands have been displaced. Al-Fashir and its surrounding areas are currently witnessing crimes that amount to ethnic cleansing and genocide.

The embassy urged the international community and the UN Security Council to take a firm stance on these events, hold the perpetrators accountable, and officially recognize the armed group responsible as a terrorist organization.

It was also emphasized that Sudanese intelligence has documented evidence of foreign and regional support, including the provision of weapons and financial resources to the rebel groups, further escalating the conflict.

Drawing a powerful parallel, the embassy underscored that the tragedy in Al-Fashir bears resemblance to the Khojaly genocide, stressing that the ongoing silence of international organizations contradicts fundamental principles of human rights and justice.

The Sudanese government reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to peace, stability, humanitarian assistance, and political dialogue as the path toward ending the conflict.

The embassy expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Kuwait, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the African Union, and Türkiye for their continued support and solidarity with Sudan.