China's Shenzhen To Host APEC Summit In 2026, Says Xi Jinping

China's President Xi Jinping has announced that the 2026 APEC Summit will be hosted in Shenzhen, marking a major diplomatic and economic milestone for the southern tech hub. The announcement highlights China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region and underscores its commitment to trade, innovation, and regional cooperation.

