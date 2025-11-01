Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China's Shenzhen To Host APEC Summit In 2026, Says Xi Jinping


2025-11-01 09:00:31
China's President Xi Jinping has announced that the 2026 APEC Summit will be hosted in Shenzhen, marking a major diplomatic and economic milestone for the southern tech hub. The announcement highlights China's growing influence in the Asia-Pacific region and underscores its commitment to trade, innovation, and regional cooperation.

AsiaNet News

