Türkiye Posts USD24.25B in Q3 Tourism Revenue
(MENAFN) Türkiye generated tourism income of $24.25 billion during the third quarter of 2025, marking a 3.9% increase compared to the same period last year, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) announced Friday.
The nation welcomed 23.64 million visitors between July and September, reflecting a 1.9% year-on-year rise, according to official data.
Visitor spending patterns showed individual tourists spent an average of $1,017 per capita during the third quarter—a 1.8% annual increase—translating to approximately $100 per night.
Package tour expenditures dominated tourism revenue streams during the quarter, comprising 33.6% of total income. Food and beverage spending followed at 19.9%, with international transportation costs accounting for 11.1%.
Leisure activities drove the majority of visits, with 73.8% of travelers citing travel, entertainment, sporting events, and cultural pursuits as their primary motivation for visiting Türkiye.
Family connections represented the second-leading reason for arrivals, accounting for 17.3% of visits, while shopping expeditions motivated 3.7% of tourists.
Turkish outbound tourism showed significant growth, with the country's tourism expenditures surging 32.3% year-on-year to $2.48 billion during the same three-month period.
The number of Turkish citizens traveling abroad climbed 3% to 3.38 million people in the third quarter.
Year-to-date figures demonstrated robust performance, with Türkiye's tourism income reaching $50 billion in the first nine months of 2025—a 5.7% year-on-year increase.
Total visitor arrivals for the January-September period hit 49.17 million, up 1.8% compared to the previous year, underscoring sustained momentum in the nation's tourism sector.
