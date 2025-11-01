November Packed With Global Sports, Culture, And Live Entertainment In Qatar

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The November 2025 edition of Qatar Calendar features a diverse line-up of international sporting events, major exhibitions, live performances and community festivals. From the FIFA U-17 World Cup and Formula 1 to Geekdom and the Doha Film Festival, the month celebrates Qatar's mix of sport, culture and creativity through more than two dozen events across the country.

Global Sporting Highlights

This month Qatar will host the FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025 from November 3 to 27 across multiple stadiums, marking the country's third FIFA tournament. In addition, the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Grand Prix 2025 returns to Lusail International Circuit from November 28 to 30, complemented by post-race concerts featuring global music icon Seal (November 28) and legendary rock band Metallica (November 30).

Motorsport and automotive enthusiasts can also look forward to The Grand Auto Show 2025 at Qatar National Convention Center (QNCC) from November 20 to 22, and the Qatar Luxury Classic Cars Contest and Exhibition from November 19 to 23 at The Pearl's Medina Central. Lusail Marina Corniche will also host the DBRQ 1st International Dragon Boat Tournament from November 21 to 23, welcoming international teams in a celebration of teamwork and sport.

For martial art fans, UFC Fight Night makes its Qatar debut on November 22 at Ali Bin Hamad Al Attiyah Arena, marking the first-ever appearance of the iconic Octagon® in Doha.

Additional sporting highlights this month include the QTRI Katara Aquabike & Aquathlon on November 8 at Katara, the Theeb Ultra Marathon from November 21–22 in Zekreet, and the Colorway Marathon at Aspire Park on November 28.

Live Performances and Music Icons

Entertainment takes centre stage with a packed line-up of concerts and shows. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan headlines the Da-Bangg Tour at Asian Town Amphitheatre on November 14. On November 28, Lebanese legend Najwa Karam lights up Al Mayassa Theatre at QNCC with a concert featuring her most beloved hits.

On the comedy front, Alaa El Sheikh brings his stand-up special High on Pain to U Venue Theatre on November 22.



From Winter Magic to Coastal Elegance

From November 1 to January 31, Winter in Msheireb transforms Msheireb Downtown Doha into a festive destination filled with lights, music and seasonal cheer. Geekdom 2025, Qatar's largest pop culture gathering, runs from November 18 to 22 at Lusail Boulevard, while Tunisian Nights in Doha, November 27 to 28, brings North African rhythms to Souq Waqif.

Meanwhile, Carbone Beach returns to Al Maha Island from November 28 to 30 with its exclusive lifestyle showcase.

Heritage and Equine Excellence

Two heritage-driven events headline early November. The Al Shaqab International Arabian Horse Show takes place from November 5 to 8 at the Al Shaqab Outdoor Longines Arena, while the Qatar Boat Show 2025 at Old Doha Port will showcase marine craftsmanship and design over the same dates.

From November 6 to 10, Mafareed Challenge Festival 2025 gathers camel owners from across the GCC for competitions and cultural displays in Al Shahaniya.

Festivals, Film and Community Engagement

At Katara Cultural Village, Doha Film Festival 2025 runs from November 20 to 28, offering screenings, workshops and networking for global and regional talent.

Rounding out the month, Brouq 2026 launches in Zekreet from November 26, offering a luxury desert retreat with glamping, dining and cultural activities until January 17.

Coffee enthusiasts can explore the world of beans, brews and baristas at Tegahwa International Coffee Exhibition, running from November 6 to 14 at Galleria AlHazm.

Conferences and Business Events

Qatar Sustainability Week kicks off the month from November 1 to 8, marking its 10th edition with nationwide environmental activations led by Earthna.

This month will also see tourism and innovation take the spotlight with three key forums. Qatar Travel Mart 2025 will be held at DECC from November 24 to 26, convening travel leaders, airlines, DMCs, and hospitality providers. WISE 12 Summit returns to QNCC from November 24 to 25, exploring the theme“Humanity” and the intersection of values and technology in education.

Meanwhile, MWC Doha 2025, the Middle East debut of the iconic Mobile World Congress, will take place from November 25 to 26 at Doha Exhibition & Conference Center (DECC), uniting tech and telecom leaders under the themes of AI Nexus, Intelligent Economies and Connected Industries.