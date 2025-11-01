403
U.S. Stock Markets Close Higher
(MENAFN) The New York Stock Exchange wrapped up the final trading day of the week with gains, fueled by favorable corporate earnings reports.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 0.09%, adding 40.75 points to finish at 47,562.87.
Meanwhile, the Nasdaq climbed 0.61%, or 143.81 points, to settle at 23,724.96. The S&P 500 also rose 0.26%, equivalent to 17.86 points, closing at 6,840.20.
The Volatility Index (VIX), often referred to as the "fear index," increased 3.13%, reaching 17.44.
Amazon reported a 13% rise in net sales for the third quarter compared to the same period last year, while net profits jumped roughly 39%.
Following these revenue and profit numbers, which surpassed expectations, Amazon's stock surged nearly 10%.
Apple, another major U.S. technology firm, recorded an 8% increase in net sales for July through September, with net profits soaring 86%.
Additionally, Netflix shares rose around 3% after revealing on Thursday that it would implement a 10-for-one stock split.
Shares of U.S. energy company Chevron also climbed about 3% after posting stronger-than-anticipated financial results, even though profits were lower than last year.
